Set sail on an ocean or river cruise with help from Wonderland Family Vacations

Looking for a vacation where you unpack once, but see many amazing destinations? Ocean and river cruises provide travelers an opportunity to see multiple locations, without the hassle of planning the travel.

Explore Viking Cruises is consistently rated number one for river and ocean cruises and Wonderland Family Vacations wants to help you plan your next trip. From low-key domestic destinations like Mississippi and the Great Lakes to large international cruises in Europe, Mekong, Nile, and Antarctica, there's a cruise designed for any type of traveler.

To learn more about the cruise packages Explore Viking Cruises offers, join a virtual discussion on September 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYsdOqurTkvG9OxxMOLud5SgP4e5LWOnwZW

Travel Advisor & Owner Margie Lenau started Wonderland Family Vacations as a way to help families create memorable vacations. Knowing it can be stressful to plan, Margie and her team excel in bringing your dream travel to life, finessing the details, and following up to ensure all is in place for the perfect time away.

Wonderland specializes in land and sea vacations for family and group travel, honeymoons, and weddings. They are also experts at planning family trips to Universal Studios and Disney parks in both California and Florida.

