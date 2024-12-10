Set sail on a Scenic Cruise with help from Wonderland Family Vacations

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Travel is truly the gift that keeps on giving; you get the joyous anticipation of your journey, the experience of traveling, and the life-changing memories that come afterward. Wonderland Family Vacations will help families make those dreams come true.

Cruises are a great way to explore different parts of the world and relax on the water. However while cruises are most commonly known for setting sail on the ocean, there are plenty of affordable cruises that take place on the river within the United States and beyond. Margie Lenau, owner and travel advisor of Wonderland Family Vacation, and Cassidy Robinson, a travel advisor, join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about river cruises and why families should consider taking a vacation on the water.

Travel Advisor & Owner Margie Lenau started Wonderland Family Vacations as a way to help families create memorable vacations. Knowing it can be stressful to plan, Margie and her team excel in bringing your dream travel to life, finessing the details, and following up to ensure all is in place for the perfect time away.

Book a Trip with Wonderland Family Vacations at wonderlandfamilyvacations.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok