Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Service Professor pays it forward with new care program

Videos
Service Professor paying it forward with new program
Posted at 12:41 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 12:54:47-04

Those in the area who need an aging water heater or dripping faucet repaired call Service Professor, and it's fixed in a snap! The repair service recently launched a new charity program to pay it forward and give back to the community they serve.

Service Professor has been helping the West and south Michigan community since 1978. They deliver the highest quality work in heating, cooling, plumbing electric service, and installation.

Service Professor Cares is their way of saying thank you and helping the community flourish. They've hosting local blood drives, fun community events, fundraisers, educational seminars, and more.

To learn more about their charity program and business, visit serviceprofessor.com or call (616)-871-1900.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time