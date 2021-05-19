Service Professor pays it forward with new care program

Those in the area who need an aging water heater or dripping faucet repaired call Service Professor, and it's fixed in a snap! The repair service recently launched a new charity program to pay it forward and give back to the community they serve.

Service Professor has been helping the West and south Michigan community since 1978. They deliver the highest quality work in heating, cooling, plumbing electric service, and installation.

Service Professor Cares is their way of saying thank you and helping the community flourish. They've hosting local blood drives, fun community events, fundraisers, educational seminars, and more.

To learn more about their charity program and business, visit serviceprofessor.com or call (616)-871-1900.