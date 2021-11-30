Watch
Send Michigan Made products this holiday season

From Michigan With Love Holiday Guide
Posted at 10:30 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 10:30:48-05

The "From Michigan, With Love" 2021 Holiday Shopping Guide is out, put together by Franklin Publicity, INC.

Some of the wonderful things to take into consideration this year:

Better Made Snacks: One of the tastiest things that people love, are Better Made's Chocolate Covered Chips

Pinconning Cheese Company: find everything from cheese, cheese spread and jerky to smoked fish, fudge and more!

The Toffee Store, Oakland Township: nothing quite like tasty toffee made from scratch!

Srodek's Pierogi and Metas, Hamtramck: family owned business that makes over 35 kinds of pierogies but their selection of goods doesn't end there with a variety of Polish treats offered.

Penn Street Bakery, Grand Rapids: gourmet cakes, hand-painted chocolates, caramel corn, lava cakes and more!

Cask & Kettle, Battle Creek: restaurant quality Hard Coffees and Cider, now available in Michigan Walmart stores, too. (Yes, they contain alcohol!)

2 Dogs Hot Sauce, Ferndale: the company offers up some of the best hot sauces available in Michigan, according to Franklin.

St. Ambrose Cellars, Beulah: try their new Mead called Shotgun Wedding! It's a strawberry-rhubarb combination. The company prides itself on making alcoholic beverages with honey.

Michigan Soap Co-op, Adrian: It started as a way to help many independent soap and body product makers survive during Covid, with five companies now involved.

