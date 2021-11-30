Send Michigan Made products this holiday season

The "From Michigan, With Love" 2021 Holiday Shopping Guide is out, put together by Franklin Publicity, INC.

Some of the wonderful things to take into consideration this year:

Better Made Snacks: One of the tastiest things that people love, are Better Made's Chocolate Covered Chips

Pinconning Cheese Company: find everything from cheese, cheese spread and jerky to smoked fish, fudge and more!

The Toffee Store, Oakland Township: nothing quite like tasty toffee made from scratch!

Srodek's Pierogi and Metas, Hamtramck: family owned business that makes over 35 kinds of pierogies but their selection of goods doesn't end there with a variety of Polish treats offered.

Penn Street Bakery, Grand Rapids: gourmet cakes, hand-painted chocolates, caramel corn, lava cakes and more!

Cask & Kettle, Battle Creek: restaurant quality Hard Coffees and Cider, now available in Michigan Walmart stores, too. (Yes, they contain alcohol!)

2 Dogs Hot Sauce, Ferndale: the company offers up some of the best hot sauces available in Michigan, according to Franklin.

St. Ambrose Cellars, Beulah: try their new Mead called Shotgun Wedding! It's a strawberry-rhubarb combination. The company prides itself on making alcoholic beverages with honey.

Michigan Soap Co-op, Adrian: It started as a way to help many independent soap and body product makers survive during Covid, with five companies now involved.