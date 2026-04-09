Semifreddo rebranding as Waldorf Creamery, opening new food trailer location

Semifreddo is a partially frozen Italian dessert that is similar to ice cream, but with a mousse-like texture. It is also the name of Grand Rapids-based Semifreddo, which is undergoing a rebrand as "Waldorf Creamery".

Founded by the husband-and-wife team of Jordan and Emily Shirk, Waldorf Creamery is expanding into a creamery and food trailer location at 738 Wealthy St. The location is part of Picnic on Wealthy, a food truck garden that will feature three local food trucks, fire pits, seating, and hammocks. Picnic on Wealthy opens to the public May 1.

The food trailer's menu will feature a variety of baguette sandwiches and frozen dessert, as well as a small variety of beverage options including Sicilian soda and sparkling cream floats.

Jordan sat down with Todd to share more about the rebrand and what customers can expect this spring!

Visit semifreddo.com for more information, including where to purchase pints of ice cream in your area. You can also follow Picnic on Wealthy on Instagram to keep up with future events at the garden.

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