Semi-professional poker player, Jennifer Shahade, talks about PokerStar app

Playing poker isn't just the luck of the draw, it's a game that involves knowledge, strategy, and skill. With the launch of PokerStars back in January, regular people can join in on playing poker professionally for money, virtually.

Semi-professional poker player and two-time American Chess Champion Jennifer Shahade shares her experience of how she got involved with the professional poker scene, and how she's doing this season.

PokerStars launched in Michigan in January 2021 and MISCOOP is its inaugural SCOOP underway now with various buy-in levels, offering something for everyone. The series features over $2 million dollars in guaranteed prizes with buy-ins for as little as $3 dollars.

PokerStars is a global leader and operates as the world’s largest and most popular online host.

MISCOOP (Michigan Spring Championship of Online Poker) is a poker series that runs from May 8 through May 24, across 120 events with a wide variety of tournaments and buy-in levels, giving players of all levels a chance to compete.

The series culminates with a two-day $300 buy-in Main Event starting May 23. The Main Event features a $200,000 guaranteed prize pool.

Download the Michigan PokerStars app to learn more.

Jennifer Shahade won’t be participating in the upcoming MISCOOP series but DID participate in the recent PASCOOP. To stay updated on her events, follow Jennifer on Twitter.