Seeds of Promise hosting "P.E.A.C.E. Ball" on January 26

Seeds of Promise aims to reduce poverty and increase prosperity for the residents it serves. The non-profit organization invites the community to celebrate their accomplishments from 2023 at the upcoming P.E.A.C.E. Ball on January 26.

The event will engage guests in what goals Seeds of Promise aims to accomplish, and what to expect in 2024, and beyond. They also want to celebrate the people and organizations who've helped close information gaps, strengthen relationships amongst humans, and believe in Seeds of Promise's mission.

The event will take place at Morenas Event Venue in Kentwood from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

It's free to attend, but guests must RSVP by calling either 616.710.5730 or 603.531.2375.