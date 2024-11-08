See your favorite WWE SuperStars live in the ring at Van Andel Arena on November 11

The divas and superstars are descending on Van Andel Arena for a night full of action, drama, and beatdowns at WWE Raw on November 11.

WWE Raw will feature wrestling's favorite WWE SuperStars like Worl Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Damian Priest, Main Event Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, The New Day, The Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and many more!

WWE is a global leader in sports entertainment serving family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media and publishing platforms.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix had the opportunity to talk with Bronson Reed, one of the fighters weighing in at more than 330 pounds known as "The Aus-Zilla," to get a preview of what spectators can expect at the fight.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and WWE Raw starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at vanandelarena.com.

