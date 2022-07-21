Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

See why Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s Hematology/Oncology program stands out among the rest

Videos
Why Helen DeVos' Hematology/Oncology program stands out from the rest
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 10:44:56-04

It's a place you never plan to be, but are so grateful it is here once it's needed. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is an award-winning facility and its pediatric Hematology/Oncology program is one of the best in the country.

Dr. Jim Fahner, Division Chief of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at Spectrum Health DeVos Children's Hospital, explains what sets their program apart from others across the country, and what the future holds to help children seeking care.

To learn more about the award-winning program, visit helendevoschildrens.org/impossible/cancer.

Medical Moment is sponsored by Spectrum Health.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered