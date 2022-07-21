It's a place you never plan to be, but are so grateful it is here once it's needed. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is an award-winning facility and its pediatric Hematology/Oncology program is one of the best in the country.

Dr. Jim Fahner, Division Chief of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at Spectrum Health DeVos Children's Hospital, explains what sets their program apart from others across the country, and what the future holds to help children seeking care.

To learn more about the award-winning program, visit helendevoschildrens.org/impossible/cancer.

Medical Moment is sponsored by Spectrum Health.