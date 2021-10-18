See the talents of The Comedy Project during GR Improv Festival October 21-23

Improv comedy; it's organic, it's original, and it's back at The Comedy Project just in time for the 7th annual Grand Rapids Improv Festival.

From October 21-31, a variety of improv comedy shows will be performed at 540 Leonard St. NW by local comedy troupes.

Thursday, October 21 | 8 p.m.

This event will be a “Local’s Night” and feature four Grand Rapids improv troupes showcasing their talents in a 90-minute show.

Featuring:



Three Left Hands

Recycled Goods

Shallow Water Blackout

Clenched Cheeks

Friday, October 22 |8 & 10 p.m.

Friday's show will feature a mix of short-form, long-form, and musical improv from both local and out-of-town troupes!

8 p.m. Featuring:



Tiny Breakfast (GR)

Crawlspace Eviction (Kalamazoo, MI)

Cash & Carry (Ferndale, MI)

10:00 p.m. Featuring:



Like Father, Like Son (GR)

The Bureau (Ferndale, MI)

Cash & Carry (Ferndale, MI)

Saturday, October 23

"Lead Character" Improv Class | 12 p.m.

Taught by Lura Barber, this two-hour workshop is open to all improvisers, from beginners to seasoned professionals, and will help you hone your skills and learn some new ones.

Starting scenes with lots of words is boring and hard. What if you could start scenes in ways that were fun and easy? In this workshop, we’ll dust off the box labeled, “Voice and Physicality,” and see what we find inside. This class will involve a lot of moving around.

8 p.m. featuring:



Patty & Patty (Ferndale, MI)

Unicornucopia (Ferndale, MI)

Improñol (Chicago, IL)

10 p.m. featuring:



SOFA (GR)

Big Fun Social (Ferndale, MI)

Improñol (Chicago, IL)

Outside of the Improv Festival, The Comedy Project will be hosting shows like The Midnight Society and Creepy Puppets Halloween Show just in time for the spooky season.

Tickets cost $10-$15 depending on the show.

Purchase tickets and get more details on show times at thecomedyproject.com or call 616-369-7469.