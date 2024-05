The National Touring Exhibition of "25 Years Through the Wrong End of the Telescope" is at the Holland Area Arts Council, featuring the work of the one and only Dr. Seuss.

The exhibit is a collection of authorized editions of rarely seen paintings and sculptures created by Theodor Seuss Geisel, famous for his “Dr. Seuss” books and illustrations.

The exhibit will be on display now through May 31.

For more information, visit hollandarts.org.