See how Spectrum Health is celebrating Congenital Heart Disease Week

Spectrum Health is celebrating Congenital Heart Disease Week, celebrating those special hearts with the families that care for them.

Dr. Joseph Vettukattil, Medical Director of the Karl & Patricia Betz Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, leads a team of specialists in diagnosing and treating congenital heart disease for patients of any age. He shared how the team at Spectrum Health will be celebrating their patients during Congenital Heart Disease Week.

The Karl and Patricia Betz Congenital Heart Center specializes in the diagnosis and management of all congenital heart defects, even complex conditions, which can only be treated by the most advanced congenital heart programs in the country.

They are one of the few centers in the United States to provide a seamless transition of care from unborn babies to adulthood guided by a professional team in one location.

The congenital heart center has been recognized as a 50 Best Children’s Hospital for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report's 2017 - 19 Best Children's Hospitals, earned a distinguished three-star rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons for excellence in surgical outcomes, and is accredited by the Adult Congenital Heart Association as an Adult Congenital Heart Disease Comprehensive Care Center.

