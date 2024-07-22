See beautifully crafted glass art & learn how to make your own at KIA on Aug. 10

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts and Glass Art Kalamazoo are teaming up to put on a special event showcasing glass artwork made by Michigan artists while providing the opportunity to craft.

The Clearly Indigenous Artists’ Exchange and Hands-On Exploration is a daylong celebration of the KIA’s exhibition, Clearly Indigenous: Native Visions of Reimagined in Glass.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the morning session will take place at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts and will include a keynote address and gallery walkthrough with Dr. Letitia Chambers, artists’ talks by Friday and Lujan, and a panel discussion led by Rehema Barber, Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts.

Then from 3 to 6 p.m., head to Glass Art Kalamazoo for a live demonstration by Dan Friday and Carol Lujan, as well as a hands-on fused glass project led by GAK staff.

Guests ages 8 and up are welcome to participate in the fused glass project.

Learn more about the exhibit at kiarts.org.

