Secret Causes of Mom Stress and How To Overcome Them

Moms can sometimes have a lot of stress. What are three secret causes of stress that moms may not be aware of, along with solutions for each?

Hannah Keeley, Mom Coach, Parenting Expert, Master Board-Certified Life Coach, and mom of seven, join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to explain how moms can create radical transformation in their lives.

Decision Fatigue: Because moms have to make rapid decisions all through the day, they often have mental fatigue early in the afternoon (which is why she's losing her cool around 4 p.m.) Try limiting decisions by planning ahead — put your outfit out the night before, plan the meals and have them ready, and delegate tasks when necessary. Even setting the coffee to brew on time can reduce the number of mental decisions you have to make and preserve your peace throughout the day!

Scheduling: Because of life's demands, a mom's day often does not run smoothly. Sticking to a schedule can be impossible and hugely stress-inducing. Instead of scheduling, try structuring. Divide your day into "chunks" not hours so you don't have time ticking away and driving you bananas. Morning chunks, afternoon chunks, and evening chunks!

Mom Brain: A mom's brain changes anatomically and cognitively after pregnancy. There is a loss of gray matter as well as an expanded cognitive field (which means she feels more unfocused and "foggy"). This can create stress when she can't finish projects or gets easily distracted. Make sure you set small wins that can be accomplished so you can stay on task! For example, instead of setting a huge goal like decluttering the garage, create a small win that you can celebrate like setting a timer for 10 minutes and finding 10 things you can give away or throw away.

Discover more helpful tips or learn more by visiting HannahKeeley.com.