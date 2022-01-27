Screen-free toys perfect for kids of all ages in 2022

Watch
Parenting expert Kathleen Tomes has put together a list of the top toys of 2022 that will keep your kids off the screen. These products are entertaining, educational and will get your kids moving!

LED Bike Wheel Lights
$13.99 - $26.99 | All ages

A fun twist on bike-riding – get your kids outside (when it’s not snowy or icy) and have them flash their lights to all the neighborhood kids!

● Available in packs for 1 wheel or 2 wheels
● Come in 10+ colors
● Not only are the lights fun, but they also help you stay seen so people can see you from all sides
● Switch between constant on and flashing modes
● Perfect for the whole family

Activ Flyers
$13.99 | Ages: 3-99

Whether in the basement or out in the snow, activ flyers are the new way to play catch. Perfect for all weather!

● Ring-shaped flyers - known as the World’s Easiest Flyers to throw and catch
● Unique design flies straight and can be caught in smallest of hands
● Lighter than 80% of other flying discs
● Available in a variety of colors
● Perfect for out in the snow or on the beach or in your playroom!

Sense & Grow Matching Memory Game
$20.99 | Ages: 2+

A new spin on the classic memory game with this texture-based memory game.

● Keep your child busy for hours with this fun and interactive matching game
● The 52 included cards are made of different materials so kids could explore texture while working on critical thinking and memory skills
● Develop coordination, exploration, and color recognition with the Sense & Grow Products
● Improve hand-eye coordination, dexterity, and fine motor skills as you explore the sense of touch with these textured noodles

Doodle Tiles
$29.95 | Ages: 3+

Build your own creative designs with Crayola® Doodle Tiles™ from CreateOn.

● CreateOn helps develop STEAM and problem-solving skills as he or she has fun!
● This set contains 8 three-inch square tiles, 2 six-inch square tiles and five Crayola® write on wipe off markers.

Puzzle by Number - Adventure
$34.99 | Ages: 5-12

Puzzle by Number Adventure by Plus-Plus® is a creative construction toy that combines learning and play for hours.

● Create sword and flame mosaics with Puzzle by Number by matching colors and numbers.
● The Adventure set comes with 250 colorful pcs.
● Use the mosaics to decorate your room or the pieces can be taken apart to build something new.

