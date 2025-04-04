Screen-Free Spring Break: Urban Air in Holland for Family Fun!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Urban Air Adventure Park in Holland is more than just a place to bounce – it's a dynamic destination designed to pull kids (and adults!) away from screens and into a world of active fun.

This indoor park provides a clean, safe, and kind environment where families can engage in healthy play and create real-life memories. By encouraging physical activity and face-to-face interaction, Urban Air helps combat the negative effects of excessive screen time.

Urban Air Holland offers a wide range of attractions that spark imagination and get kids moving. Beyond the huge Trampoline Zones, you can find climbing walls, ropes courses, and warrior courses. Bumper cars and an arcade offer up some timeless fun as well.

It's a perfect place for Spring Break! Learn about the specials and promotions being offered right now by checking out their website.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok