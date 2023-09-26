Scorpion Hearts Club, a new coffee shop serving up drinks and fun

If you think coffee is just a good drink to help wake you up, think again. Coffee, and the coffeehouses that serve them, are the common thread through many business deals, first dates, and cocktail napkin ideas. Now, there's a new coffeehouse in West Michigan that not only serves up great drinks but also hosts events to bring people together.

Check out the lineup of upcoming events taking place at Scorpion Hearts Club:

Sept. 26: Poetry Night, 5:30-7 p.m.

Oct. 1: Sweet Batches Pop Up, 9 a.m. to sell-out

Oct. 5: Midnite Patisserie Pop Up, 9 a.m. to sell-out

Oct. 18: Analogue Night, 5:30-7 p.m.

Oct. 21: Hallowzine, 4-8 p.m.

Oct. 28: Clothing Swap

Scorpion Hearts Club is located at 1035 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids.

Learn more at scorpionheartsclub.com.