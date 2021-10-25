Score Big for tailgating season with Family Fare's sweepstakes

Putting three items into your shopping cart could help you score big at Family Fare! Until October 30, shoppers have a chance to win big prizes during their Score Big Sweepstakes.

Buy any three participating items with YES or Fresh Rewards and be automatically entered for a chance to win the Grand Prize of a 2021 Ford F-150 or more weekly prizes like vacation stays, free groceries for a year, or thousands of dollars in gift cards. Look for SCORE BIG tags on participating items throughout the store for a chance to win.

Enter for a chance to win the Score Big Sweepstakes by heading to shopscorebig.com.

Also, check out more tailgating recipes at shopfamilyfare.com.

"At The Table" is sponsored by Family Fare.