"School of Rock" at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre premieres August 5

Another season of fantastic performances is set to kick off at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre for their 97th season, and the "School of Rock" will be the first show in the lineup premiering on August 5.

Based on the hit movie, this rock-filled adventure follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight–A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school’s headmistress finding out?

The stage show is based on the Paramount Pictures film "School of Rock" which was released in the early 2000s. The Broadway musical debuted in 2015 and was a Tony-nominated smash hit.

Civic's production of School of Rock features many Civic stage debuts, as well as a brand new Music Director and Choreographer to the Civic Theatre team. To make it even cooler, all of the children in the show are playing their rock instruments live on stage!

During select performances on Sunday and Saturday, young theatergoers can experience an Instrument Petting Zoo presented by School of Rock Music School in Grand Rapids about an hour before each performance. Kids can pick up, touch, play instruments and ask questions about how they work.

"School of Rock" will be performed on August 5-28.

To purchase tickets and for more show information, visit grct.org/schoolofrock.

