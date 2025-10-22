Schaafsma Heating and Cooling's 2025 "Feel The Love" campaign winner announced

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Since 2009, "Feel The Love", a campaign from Lennox in partnership with Lennox dealers, provide HVAC installations across the country for local heroes who deserve it. Schaafsma Heating and Cooling has been a local Lennox partner since 2021, continuing to give back to West Michigan heroes who are in need of a new HVAC system.

This year's campaign ended in August, and for 2025, the winner of the "Feel The Love" campaign is Dee Gage from West Michigan Ferret Connection.

Dee operates West Michigan Ferret Connect direction from her home, re-homing around 50 ferrets annually. As adorable as they are, ferrets are easily susceptible to respiratory illnesses. Having a working HVAC unit allows these animals to remain healthy, but when Dee's equipment began failing, it became difficult to maintain a comfortable environment for herself and the ferrets.

Thanks to Schaafsma Heating and Cooling and a nomination from West Michigan residents John and Zelda Coulter, Dee was able to get a brand-new HVAC system installed, ensuring that her home (and furry friends!) will be comfortable for a long time!

Dee visited the Morning Mix with Schaafsma Operations Manager David Buren and General Manager Chris Gessner to talk about the campaign and installation.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok