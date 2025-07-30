Schaafsma Heating and Cooling and Lennox partner up for "Feel The Love" campaign

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Let's face it: with these recent temperatures, it's safe to say that the air conditioner has put in a little extra work lately. The same can be said during those chilly Michigan winters, but unfortunately, not everyone either has access to a functioning A/C unit, or is unable to afford a new system for their home.

Since 2009, "Feel The Love" has been provided with Lennox in partnership with Lennox dealers to provide HVAC installations to local unsung heroes across the country. In West Michigan, Schaafsma Heating and Cooling has been a local partner of Lennox since 2021.

Community members are encouraged to nominate those heroes online. The "Feel The Love" campaign runs through the end of August across West Michigan.

David Buren and Chris Gessner from Schaafsma visited the Morning Mix to discuss the campaign.

Visit schaafsma.com for more information or to nominate someone today!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok