Save energy by participating in the "No Power Hour"

Earth Day is approaching, and for those who are looking for simple ways to "go green", participating in a No Power Hour is the first step to protecting the earth and conserving energy.

1-800-GOT-JUNK says saving the planet is as simple as going without power for an hour a day.

Participating in a No Power Hour is as simple as turning off the lights, and unplugging items not being used. When items are plugged in, they're still using small amounts of power even though they're not being used.

1-800-GOT-JUNK is a company that goes the extra mile to create a cleaner earth by recycling up to 70 percent of the items they collect. They will come and collect unwanted and broken appliances, including refrigerators, coffee makers, and more. They take these broken or unwanted items and bring them back to their warehouse to be properly recycled, restored, or disposed of.

