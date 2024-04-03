Sandwiches of History; A man on a mission to recreate old-timey recipes

If only the Earl of Sandwich had only known what he was starting back in 1762. From its humble beginnings the basic sandwich has been transformed, re-imagined, and recreated with hundreds of flavor combinations.

Barry Enderwick, the creator behind the "Sandwiches of History" social media channels, has replicated and sampled hundreds of sandwiches from the past. His social media channels have around a half of a million followers who eagerly await to learn what he's putting between two slices in his videos.

Enderwick joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share the story of how the channel got started and discussed the worst sandwiches he's ever tasted on his channel.

For those inspired to try some of these historic recipes, follow "Sandwiches of History" on all social media channels.