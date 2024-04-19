Sample the best food Grand Rapids has to offer during Taste of GR Walking Tours

Foodies of Grand Rapids can rediscover their favorite restaurants or discover new flavors at the Taste of GR Walking Tours taking place now through October.

The walking tours take guests to 4 or 5 places around town, where knowledgeable guides will share history and culture as people move from one spot to the next.

Discover hidden gems and popular hotspots while indulging in a range of culinary delights. From savory bites to sweet treats, this Walking Food Tour has a flavor to satisfy every food pallet.

Walking Food Tours take place twice a month April through October. Groups will meet at the Downtown Grand Rapids location shared with the group upon booking the tour.

The cost is $65 per person. Book a tour here.