Sample dozens of spirits at Kalamazoo Bourbon Fest

The Kalamazoo Bourbon Fest is coming to southernMichigan on February 3.

The event brings 100 whiskeys and bourbons, food trucks, live music, vendors, a high-end bottle section, and more to The Foundry in 3 sessions:

1-3:30 p.m.

4-6:30 p.m.

7:30-10 p.m.

Along with bourbon, vendors will have a variety of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic options—plus store picks, and their take on classic cocktails.

Tickets are available atthe Kalamazoo Bourbon Fest website. Designated Drivers get in for just $10.

Proceeds benefit Friends of the River, a nonprofit working to improve water quality, access, and awareness of Michigan’s waterways.

Check out the list ahead of time, including VIP options and the Cocktail Station.