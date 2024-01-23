Watch Now
Sample dozens of spirits at Kalamazoo Bourbon Fest

Event takes place on February 3
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 13:03:22-05

The Kalamazoo Bourbon Fest is coming to southernMichigan on February 3.

The event brings 100 whiskeys and bourbons, food trucks, live music, vendors, a high-end bottle section, and more to The Foundry in 3 sessions:

1-3:30 p.m.
4-6:30 p.m.
7:30-10 p.m.

Along with bourbon, vendors will have a variety of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic options—plus store picks, and their take on classic cocktails.

Tickets are available atthe Kalamazoo Bourbon Fest website. Designated Drivers get in for just $10.

Proceeds benefit Friends of the River, a nonprofit working to improve water quality, access, and awareness of Michigan’s waterways.

Check out the list ahead of time, including VIP options and the Cocktail Station.

