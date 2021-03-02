Sample delicacies of wild game in Michigan at Tabor Hill Winery and Restaurant

A Wild Game Weekend is coming to Tabor Hill Winery and Restaurant, where you can sample the delicacies of the wild game found in Michigan.

The Wild Game special dinner menu will take guests on an excursion through the wilderness through earthy ingredients and native flavors. This dinner special will be available Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13, starting at 4 p.m., along with their regular dinner menu.

The menu includes appetizers, soups, salads, and entrees:

Apps

· Wild game stuffed shells with Béchamel sauce (rabbit, pheasant, venison)

· Roasted quail with sweet potato mash

Soup & Salad

· Rabbit Maltese

Entrees

· Cowboy ostrich steak with harvest medley

· Venison bolognese

· Braised elk shank with creamy polenta

· Roasted pheasant with Cabernet sauce

Reservations are highly recommended for this weekend dinner special event. To make a weekend reservation, call (269) 422-1161.

Restaurant capacity will be limited to 25 percent capacity, and tables will be limited to six people.

Tabor Hill Winery and Restaurant is located at 185 Mt. Tabor Road in Buchanan.

To look at their complete menu and for more information, visit taborhill.com.