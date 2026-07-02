Sam Bernstein Law providing free car safety kits for new drivers

While new drivers hit the road every year, summer brings the opportunity to see more of them on the road. While safety should be a priority year-round, Michigan's Sam Bernstein Law Firm is partnering with the Michigan State Police to distribute free car safety kits to new drivers this summer.

These car safety kits are meant to assist new drivers in emergency situations, providing peace of mind in the event of an emergency. While learning to drive is an important milestone, there is still a risk and responsibility involved, whether motorists are involved in an accident or a roadside emergency happens.

Each car safety kit comes with a student driver magnet, jumper cables, tire gauge, first aid items, flashlight, ice scraper, and more all contained in a reflective safety bag.

Drivers can pick up your kit from a Community Service Trooper at a Michigan Police Post near you.

Mark Bernstein, co-CEO of Sam Bernstein Law, spoke to Todd via Zoom to share more about the kits.

Visit callsam.com/car-safety-kit for more information.

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