Salvation Army to host one-day thrift pop-up in Grand Rapids this Saturday

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The countdown is on for a one-day-only thrift pop-up at the Salvation Army Grand Rapids' Main Thrift Store.

The event runs Saturday, August 22, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1491 Division Ave. S. in Grand Rapids. Shoppers can browse a curated selection of vintage clothing, retro styles and one-of-a-kind finds specially set aside for the event.

Inventory is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so early arrival is recommended for the best selection.

Todd and Michelle paid the store a visit with a unique challenge - try and build an outfit for under twenty dollars. Watch and see how they did!

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