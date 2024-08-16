Salvation Army to Host 2nd annual Sporting Clays Event on August 23

Want a sporting hobby that's a little different and a lot of fun? Salvation Army is hosting its second annual Sporting Clays event on August 23, giving people a shot at a new sport while supporting community programs.

The sporting clays course will offer participants a challenging day of competition while raising funds to support local Salvation Army programs including Christmas assistance as well as year-round programs that include:



An emergency food pantry that continues to see an increase in households seeking assistance during the past year.

One of the county’s largest seniors programs which has been assessed and approved by the Area Agency on Aging of West Michigan.

Housing and Utility assistance.

Pathway of Hope which helps families break the cycle of generational poverty.

As well as programs to help individuals with substance abuse.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and includes a catered steak luncheon at the Kent County Conservation League. There will also be a presentation prior to lunch with awards and raffle drawings will following the competition.

For more information, go to sakentcounty.org or call (616) 459-3433.

