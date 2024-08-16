Salvation Army to Host 2nd annual Sporting Clays Event on August 23

Want a sporting hobby that's a little different and a lot of fun? Salvation Army is hosting its second annual Sporting Clays event on August 23, giving people a shot at a new sport while supporting community programs.
The sporting clays course will offer participants a challenging day of competition while raising funds to support local Salvation Army programs including Christmas assistance as well as year-round programs that include:
- An emergency food pantry that continues to see an increase in households seeking assistance during the past year.
- One of the county’s largest seniors programs which has been assessed and approved by the Area Agency on Aging of West Michigan.
- Housing and Utility assistance.
- Pathway of Hope which helps families break the cycle of generational poverty.
- As well as programs to help individuals with substance abuse.
The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and includes a catered steak luncheon at the Kent County Conservation League. There will also be a presentation prior to lunch with awards and raffle drawings will following the competition.
For more information, go to sakentcounty.org or call (616) 459-3433.
