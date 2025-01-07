Salvation Army Kroc Center: Your New Year, New You Starts Here

Whether you made a New Year's resolution to get more fit or not, it's always a good idea to stay physically active and healthy. A membership to the Salvation Army Kroc Center is an excellent first step to hit those health goals.

Swimming, climbing, weights, treadmills... they have it all including numerous classes for people at all skill levels. The Kroc Center wants to "meet you where you're at" in your physical fitness journey. Plus, ten percent of every membership sold goes to support the good work that the Salvation Army does in our area all year long.

Jon Shaner stopped by our studios to share more. Those looking for more information can click here to see the Kroc Center's website.

