Sacred Beginnings hosting its first fundraiser, Warrior Awards

Human trafficking and sexual exploitation are not an easy topic to talk about, but it's happening everywhere, including in West Michigan. Sacred Beginnings exists to help sex trafficking victims wherever they are, led by survivors, which makes this organization unique to Michigan.

Sacred Beginnings is hosting its very first fundraiser, the Warrior Awards Gala, on January 26, to recognize the fighters who work relentlessly to support victims of human trafficking and combat sexual exploitation in the community. The event aims to raise $500,000 to build a transition home in Kent County and other resources for the organization.

The event will also feature a silent auction, food, drinks, and guest speakers by community leaders.

The Warrior Awardswill take place at the Goei Center from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 each.

To learn more, visit the organization's Facebook page.