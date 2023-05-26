A new company called Red White and Blue Spirits, or RWB Spirits, has some tasty cocktail recipes to share! All of RWB's products are sourced and made here in West Michigan and the company has a strong connection to supporting the United States military. George and Kendra stopped by the Morning Mix patio to showcase their three flavors and mixing up some tasty cocktails perfect for the summer. You can find more info and where to purchase their products on the company's website.
RWB Spirits a great choice for summer cocktail recipes
Check out the red, white, and blue patriotic recipes shared on The Mix this morning
Posted at 11:08 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 11:08:37-04
