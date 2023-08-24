Run for Sight 5K will benefit the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired

For those still looking for some fun, active Labor Day Weekend plans, head to the beach and support a good cause at the Run for Sight 5K on September 2.

The Run for Sight 5K benefits the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and will take place along Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

The event will feature a 5K run for adults, and a 1K Deck Dash Kids Run. Registration costs $35 and $10 respectively.

For over 100 years, ABVI has been helping individuals with low vision or blindness thrive in a sighted world. Each year, ABVI serves around 1,000 children and adults from across the state, providing programs and assistance for people living with visual impairments or blindness.

To register for the event, visit runsignup.com.