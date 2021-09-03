Round Barn Winery hosting fun family-friendly events over Labor Day Weekend

No plans for the Labor Day weekend? Head to Round Barn Winery, where they'll be hosting a few events for the adults with spirits of all kinds.

On September 3 from 5 to 10 p.m., they'll be kicking off September Summer Nights. There will be round Barn craft beer, wine, and soft drinks will be available for purchase, plus delicious BBQ from New Buffalo's Wood, Stock & Grill. There'll be live music starting at 6 p.m. featuring South Bend's Pablo's Great Revenge. Their sound is a combination of rock, pop, soul, and country.

Admission to this event will be free, and first-come, first-serve.

Then on September 4 starting at 11 a.m. bring the whole family to Round Barn Estate for their 29th annual Harvest Party. Kick back in the vineyard and enjoy the fruits of our labor with live music, cold drinks & good food.

Live music will be performed by Mike Talbot from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and The Stray (E-Man Duo) from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

The event will also feature the release of the Salted Caramel Cream. This will be available at all Round Barn locations on Saturday, September 4. They will have free tastings at our Pop-Up Saturday event and a featured cocktail, Salted Cold Brew, featuring DiVine Vodka AND the Salted Caramel Cream.

Learn more about these events by visiting roundbarn.com.