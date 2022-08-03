Round Barn Estate celebrates 30th anniversary with weekend-long party

Round Barn Estate, located in the heart of southwest Michigan, is celebrating its 30th anniversary of serving guests and creating fine wines, craft beers, and spirits.
In honor of its 30th anniversary, Round Barn has created a fun-filled lineup of events, including festival tastings, themed cocktails, guest food trucks, and more.
Friday, August 12 | 12 - 7 p.m. | 90's Dance Party
- Free entry!
- Wine, Beer, and Spirits Tasting
- DJ Collective will be spinning your favorite throwbacks
Saturday, August 13 |11 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Tripping Billies Dave Matthews Tribute Band
- Three different Food Trucks!
- Music from Pablo's Great Revenge and Trippin' Billies, the nation's most renowned, original, and longest touring tribute to the Dave Matthews Band
- Free Branded Wine Glass
- Round Barn Food Truck
- Evelyn Mae's BBQ. Specialty meats and homestyle
- BBQ Baby Got S'Mac. Specializing in creative snacks & macs, inspired by flavors around the world
- Select dry and sweet wines, sangria, craft beer, and a cocktail
Sunday, August 14 |12 - 6 p.m.
- Music from Rebecca Anne Band
- Lady Sunshine is an award-winning blues, R&B funk, and soul review.
- Round Barn Food Truck
- Evelyn Mae's BBQ. Specialty meats and homestyle
- BBQ Baby Got S'Mac. Specializing in creative snacks & macs, inspired by flavors around the world, select dry and sweet wines, sangria, craft beer, and a cocktail
For more information, visit roundbarn.com.