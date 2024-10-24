"Rosie Finds Her Shine" teaches the importance of hard work to pursue dreams

As soon as Halloween is over, it’s all about the winter holidays. Finding great gifts can be a challenge for little kids, but books are often a great gift that keeps on giving.

A new picture book release brings together the Christmas spirit, reindeer, dancing, and a lesson about the importance of hard work to pursue dreams through “Rosie Finds Her Shine.”

Megan Rogers is an author, entrepreneur, former dance teacher and studio owner, and mom of three. A professional dancer, Megan is known for her performances with the NFL. Megan made a remarkable transition from the stage to the literary world with her hit children's book Rosie Finds Her Shine.

The main character Rosie loves to dance but struggles with comparison and self-doubt in her gifts. The tale of Rosie tells us that we each have a special knack, and we must answer the call of our hearts and our gifts will create an impact.

"Rosie Finds Her Shine" is available for pre-order now and releases on November 1.

