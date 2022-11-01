Roosevelt Park Ministries hosting annual Fall Coat Drive November 3 & 5

While warm temperatures are still hanging around West Michigan, brutal winter is on its way. Roosevelt Park Ministries wants to make sure everyone has the right gear when the snow starts to fly, so they're handing out winter coats to anyone in need at their annual Fall Coat Drive.

Winter coats will be handed out at their main building, located at 1530 Cesar E Chavez Ave SW, Grand Rapids. Current clients and students of Roosevelt Park Ministries can pick up coats on November 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the general public can come on November 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone in need can take what they need, at no charge.

Learn more on this event and how to help at RooseveltParkMinistries.org or call 616-475-5881.