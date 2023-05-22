Room to Renew is looking to renovate a room for a deserving caregiver

Room to Renew is an organization dedicated to caregivers, uplifting, restoring, and rejuvenating those who give their time to take care of a person with an illness or special needs. Right now, the call is out to find those deserving of the gift of a retreat in their home.

The project must be in the Caregiver's home in the Grand Rapids Metro area. While the renovation benefits could be beneficial to the person being cared for, the Caregiver should be the primary beneficiary of the Room to Renew project. The project will focus on interior design with potential consideration for light construction in the room depending on the scope.

Nominators will be required to function as ‘ambassadors’ for the project and for Room to Renew. Specific activities could include such as volunteering, program promotion, fundraising, and more.

Room to Renew is accepting applications for the next project until May 31. The grant recipient will be selected no later than June 15th.

Submit an application and learn more at deidreinteriors.com