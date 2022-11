Roof Sit 2022 continues at Exodus Place in Grand Rapids. A Michigan man named Chip is camping out on top of the Exodus Place building, and he is not leaving until he raises $50,000 for the organization.

Here's an update from president Robb Munger on how he's doing so far.

Chip has been on the roof since November 1, and the total amount raised so far is $14,000.

To make a donation, visit exodusplace.org.

This segment is sponsored by Exodus Place.