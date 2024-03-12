Ronald McDonald House Charities expanding, in need of more volunteers

The Ronald McDonald House is more than a house, it's a home serving families who are likely living through one of the hardest times of their lives while their child is hospitalized.

The need is so great in West Michigan, the house recently expanded with eight more rooms, bringing the total to 25 families served at any one time. But with more people, comes the need for more volunteers.

There are three main roles available: Receptionist Volunteer, In-House Volunteer, Shuttle Driver Volunteer.

Those who join the House as volunteers will be trained in many areas of interest and become an essential asset to the Ronald McDonald House.

Those interested in becoming a Family Services Volunteer can learn more at rmhcwm.org.

For those who want to support in another way, there is a wish list of items that can be found at www.rmhcwm.org/get-involved..