Roman James: Stylish Boutique Opening in Uptown

Roman James, a stylish boutique located in the heart of Uptown Grand Rapids, represents a re-branding and expansion of The James Boutique and Salon.

Originally launched in Ada in 2017 as The James Boutique, the business aimed to create a welcoming environment where customers could discover their authentic style. The boutique's success led to expansion, including another location in Saugatuck in 2023. To further elevate the brand and meet the growing demand for current trends, the flagship location, Roman James, is now established in Uptown Grand Rapids.

The expansion also involved bringing in Deb Lopez as a business partner. Lopez's wealth of expertise and experience will benefit customers who should expect collections that are "modern and forward, yet still wearable for everyday life."

While the Ada location retains salon and spa services, the Uptown Grand Rapids store specializes in clothing and accessories. Roman James is celebrating their grand opening all week long and are doing something special this weekend. To mark the occasion, they partnered with the BISSELL Pet Foundation, donating 10% of their profits from on May 15-17.

You can find Roman James at 620 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids. Their website is The James Salon.

