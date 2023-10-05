Rockstar Woman Movement expanding to year-round membership opportunity

WEST MICHIGAN — Four years ago, Shannon Cohen founded the Rockstar Woman Movement, a one-day event that brought women together for an experience that was authentic, fun and life-changing. Not only inspirational, these brunches serve as a way to connect, network and learn - a way to invest in aspirations, ambition and wellness.

Now the Rockstar Women Movement has become a membership, with several engaging events and opportunities, from guest speakers to field trips to fabulous swag. For the Rockstars who sign up in October, you will be entered to win a one-on-one session with Cohen.

