Rockford teacher publishes self-help book, teaching life lessons beyond the classroom

A Rockford educator is teaching beyond the classroom by releasing a self-help book about her hard-earned life lessons through personal stories and letters to her younger self.

In Here’s the Thing: Love Letters of Life Lessons, author LaRissa Paras shares inspiration, actionable tips, and the next steps for being more present and creating the life readers want. The frank and funny book touches on topics like self-acceptance, shame, engaging with people outside of your social circle, and carving out your own place in the world.

Beyond being an author and teacher, Paras is also a youth mental health first aid certified, a yoga instructor, Mindful Schools trained, and a certified Cognitive Coach.

Here’s the Thing: Love Letters and Life Lessons will be available starting February 14 on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and local bookstores.

The book’s release will be celebrated locally on February 16 at Books & Mortar on Cherry St. in Grand Rapids from 6-8 p.m.

For more information, visit lpinspire.com or larissaparas.com.