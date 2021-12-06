Rockford baker, Lincoln Alexander, to compete on new Disney+ show, "FOODTASTIC"

There's a new show for fans of culinary competitions coming to Disney+, "Foodtastic," a global contest where contestants create larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food.

Lincoln Alexander, the owner of Flour House Cakes and Co. in Rockford, is one of those contestants! He joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about his time on the show, and what Disney fans have to look forward to in the competition.

Flour House Cakes & Co. is a home-based cake design studio specializing in custom wedding cakes and sculpted confections for major events. Owner, Lincoln ‘L’ Alexander, is an internationally published and multi-award-winning cake artist, as well as Dean of the College of Health Professions at Ferris State University. He has designed cakes all over the world and his clientele includes Fortune 500 companies, notable celebrities, and local businesses. Wedding Day Magazine named Flour House Cakes among '2021 Top Bakeries in the Midwest'.

“Foodtastic” is an immersive global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and sculptures made with fruits, vegetables, butter, cheese, chocolate, and other everyday items. Each episode is rooted in iconic Disney characters and movies, and the food-based builds are an extension of that world.

“Foodtastic” is hosted by Emmy Award® winner Keke Palmer, with FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem and NYC's City Cakes founder Chef Benny Rivera serving as food art experts.

“Foodtastic” will be available to stream beginning Wednesday, December 15, only on Disney+.