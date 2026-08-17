Rockford 10-Year-Old Donates Entire Lemonade Stand Earnings to Covenant House

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A 10-year-old Rockford girl is proving that generosity isn't measured by the size of a donation — it's measured by the size of your heart.

Just days before her 10th birthday, Addison spent the afternoon running a neighborhood lemonade stand, earning 55 dollars. When her dad suggested taking the money to the bank, Addison had another idea. She wanted to donate every dollar to Covenant House Michigan, because as she simply put it, "they need it more than me."

A few days later, Addison's dad shared her story during the annual Black Cat Charity Golf Outing, a Grand Rapids tradition that raises money for local youth charities. Then Addison took the microphone herself to tell the crowd why she wanted to help.

Her heartfelt words sparked something extraordinary. One longtime supporter was so moved that he handed Addison's father $1,000 and asked that it be donated in Addison's name. Organizers were so inspired by the moment that they've already decided to make "The Lemonade Stand" an annual part of the event.

Covenant House Michigan's Grand Rapids campus provides a safe place for young people ages 18 to 24 experiencing homelessness, offering emergency shelter along with case management, education support, employment resources and life skills training. There are many ways to get involved, including volunteering, donating, and participating in the upcoming Sleep Out Fundraiser in November. For more information, head to the Covenant House website.