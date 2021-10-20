Rock the Runway: Fashion with a Cause returns virtually October 24

It's fashion with a cause! Rock the Runway Grand Rapids returns for its 12th year virtually to highlight local businesses while also raising awareness of breast cancer.

With national designers taking the stage, the event will celebrate breast cancer survivors from across the United States and honor contributors to the health and well-being of the West Michigan urban community.

Along with a fashion show, viewers will have a chance to purchase items from dozens of local businesses being featured.

The experience is free, with the option to purchase a VIP Experience which includes:

Exclusive VIP SWAG BOX with exquisite products from local businesses and custom RTRGR items

Your name highlighted during the show that will have thousands of viewers Oct. 24th.

Your name as VIP Partner on the Website.

Your name as VIP Partner on the Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Option to view the show at Celebration Cinema

Submit the name and pictures of a Breast Cancer Survivor to be highlighted on Facebook and Instagram page the day of the show.

Exclusive coupons for shopping and more.

Proceeds raised at Rock the Runway will benefit health and wellness events and activities throughout the year.

The event will be held virtually on Sunday, October 24 at 7 p.m. The show will be broadcast Live on Facebook and YouTube.

Learn more at rockntherunwaygr.com.