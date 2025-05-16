Rock the Block: Madison Square's Biggest Community Celebration is Back!

Get ready, Madison Square! The Rock the Block Street Festival is making its highly anticipated return. Organized by LINC UP, this event is a fantastic opportunity to bring together residents, local businesses, and various organizations for a day of fun, connection, and community spirit.

Whether you represent a local business, a community group, or simply wish to contribute, LINC UP encourages your involvement to help make this year's festival unforgettable. Please note that the deadline to register as a vendor for this year's event is May 30th.

For any questions regarding participation or general inquiries, feel free to contact LINC UP Event Coordinator Donald Thompson at Donald@lincrev.org or by calling (616) 451-9140. Don't miss out on this fantastic celebration!

For more details, visit the official LINC UP Rock the Block page: https://www.lincup.org/rock-the-block

