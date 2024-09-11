Robinson Dental's Free Dental Day takes place on September 13

A trip to the dentist may not be on the top of the list of fun things to do, but it's better than dealing with tooth issues later on. There can be significant barriers to dental care for some individuals, but Robinson Dental hopes to help as many people as possible with a day of free services.

On September 13, Robinson Dental will be hosting a Free Dental Day at all of its locations. Starting at 8 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, people can register for an appointment to get their teeth cleaned, get a filling, or an extraction.

Appointments will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:



Wayland - 899 Reno Dr.

Coopersville - 502 W. Randall St.

Cascade - 5749 28th St. SE

To learn more, visit robinsondental.org or call 1-888-WE-C-U-NOW.

