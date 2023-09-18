Road to Recovery provides free rides for cancer patients to treatments

Every day thousands of cancer patients need a ride to treatment, but some may not have a way to get there. The American Cancer Society Road To Recovery program provides transportation to and from treatment for people with cancer who do not have a ride or cannot drive themselves.

In order to be eligible for these free rides, patients must be traveling to a cancer-related medical appointment. If the patient needs assistance or is under 18, a caregiver may need to accompany the patient.

The Road to Recovery service is available in Kent, Allegan, Ottawa, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Muskegon counties and more.

It can take several business days to coordinate a ride, so call a few days in advance of the appointment date.

Road to Recovery is always looking for volunteer drivers. Volunteer drivers must be between 18 and 84, have a valid driver’s license, pass a background check, and have access to a safe, reliable car.

To schedule a ride or learn more, visit cancer.org/roadtorecoveryor call 1-800-227-2345 (1-800-ACS-2345).