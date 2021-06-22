Riverside Raconteurs Storytelling Bonfires return to Blandford Nature Center this summer

Telling stories around the fire is a tradition as old as time itself. Whether it's at camp or at a family outing, the natural setting and crackling fire make for a memorable setting to spin a story.

The Blandford Nature Center is bringing this tradition to Grand Rapids this summer with the Riverside Raconteurs Bonfire Storytelling series.

Storytelling Bonfires is a summer tradition in Grand Rapids since 1999, featuring an evening of free, authentic entertainment based on the oral tradition.

Storytelling Bonfires will take place from 9-11 p.m. on June 25, July 23, and August 27.

Learn more about these events by checking out the Facebook event page.